0
Thursday 20 May 2021 - 08:49

‘Israeli’ Settler Shoots Dead Palestinian Woman in West Bank

Story Code : 933552
‘Israeli’ Settler Shoots Dead Palestinian Woman in West Bank
The incident took place near the ‘Israeli’ settlement of Kiryat Arba, east of the city of al-Khalil, on Wednesday.

A reporter for the Palestinian Wafa news agency said the forces prevented Palestinian medics from reaching the scene, leaving the woman to die.

The victim, identified as Wafaa el-Baradei, was a mother of five children.

‘Israeli’ media reports claimed that she was carrying a weapon while attempting to reach the settlement.

However, footage of the incident showed a settler opening fire at the woman in the presence of ‘Israeli’ soldiers.

Many Palestinians have been martyred or injured in similar incidents with the same allegation of attempting to assault ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.

The Tel Aviv regime has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force against Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to the occupation forces or to the settlers.
Comment


Featured Stories
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
20 May 2021
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
19 May 2021
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
19 May 2021
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
19 May 2021
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
19 May 2021
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
18 May 2021
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
18 May 2021
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
18 May 2021
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
By Linah Alsaafin
18 May 2021
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
17 May 2021
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
17 May 2021