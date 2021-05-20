‘Israeli’ Settler Shoots Dead Palestinian Woman in West Bank

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian woman acting as if she allegedly attempted to attack soldiers in the occupied West Bank.

The incident took place near the ‘Israeli’ settlement of Kiryat Arba, east of the city of al-Khalil, on Wednesday.A reporter for the Palestinian Wafa news agency said the forces prevented Palestinian medics from reaching the scene, leaving the woman to die.The victim, identified as Wafaa el-Baradei, was a mother of five children.‘Israeli’ media reports claimed that she was carrying a weapon while attempting to reach the settlement.However, footage of the incident showed a settler opening fire at the woman in the presence of ‘Israeli’ soldiers.Many Palestinians have been martyred or injured in similar incidents with the same allegation of attempting to assault ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.The Tel Aviv regime has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force against Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to the occupation forces or to the settlers.