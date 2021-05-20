0
Thursday 20 May 2021 - 10:08

Russia Ready to Discuss Issues with US Based on Honesty, Mutual Respect: Lavrov

Story Code : 933564
Lavrov made the remarks after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik on Wednesday.

The Russian foreign minister described his first face-to-face meeting with Blinken as “constructive” and hoped that the two countries’ leaders would find ways to mend bilateral relations.

“The conversation seemed to me constructive. There is an understanding of the need to overcome the unhealthy situation that developed between Moscow and Washington in previous years,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies after nearly two hours of talks with Blinken.

“We have significant differences in assessing the international situation, in approaches to the tasks that need to be solved to normalize it. Our position is very simple: we are ready to discuss any issues, without any exception, having an understanding that this discussion will be honest, with presented facts and of course, on the basis of mutual respect,” the Russian foreign minister said.

Blinken, for his part, said it was “no secret that we have our differences,” but it would be to the world’s advantage if the leaders of the two countries worked together on such issues as the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

“We think that’s good for our people, good for the Russian people, and indeed good for the world,” he said.

Lavrov said he and Blinken had agreed to come up with proposals for Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden before their possible summit as early as June.

“We will prepare proposals for our presidents both on these issues and the matters related to our dialog on strategic stability. This is a key task, over which most countries are concerned,” Lavrov said.
