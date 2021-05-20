0
Thursday 20 May 2021 - 10:11

Japan Must ‘Radically’ Speed Up Upgrading of Military to Counter China: Japanese Defense Min.

Story Code : 933565
Japan Must ‘Radically’ Speed Up Upgrading of Military to Counter China: Japanese Defense Min.
Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi made the remark in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper published on Thursday, warning that China’s military was “growing by the year.”

“We must increase our defense capabilities at a radically different pace than in the past,” Kishi said, pointing to China’s military spending as well as new areas of warfare, including space, cyber, and electromagnetics.

Japan’s spending on defense has hovered at about one percent of its GDP. However, Kishi stressed that spending would be steered according to needs rather than caps.

“The security environment surrounding Japan is changing rapidly with heightened uncertainty,” the Japanese defense minister said. “We will properly allocate the funding we need to protect our nation.”

Japan’s military has been limited by its post-World War II constitution, and efforts to increase its military might have sometimes been controversial domestically.

But in recent years, Tokyo has voiced concerns about the regional security environment, particularly China’s increasing influence. Kishi said the military balance between Japan and China had “leaned heavily toward China in recent years, and the gap has been growing by the year.”

In an indication of the increasing obsession with China, the Japanese defense minister went so far as to say that Tokyo considered issued related to Chinese Taipei “as our own problem.” China has sovereignty over the self-ruled Chinese Taipei, and under the “One China” policy, almost all world countries recognize that sovereignty.

Japan and China have also overlapping territorial claims in the East China Sea, where a gas field has been the subject of a dispute between the two sides. Japan accuses China of trying to siphon off resources from beneath the Japanese side of the line, a charge China denies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
20 May 2021
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
19 May 2021
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
19 May 2021
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
19 May 2021
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
19 May 2021
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
18 May 2021
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
18 May 2021
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
18 May 2021
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
By Linah Alsaafin
18 May 2021
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
17 May 2021
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
17 May 2021