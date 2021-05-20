Iranian Navy Dispatches 76th Flotilla of Warships to High Seas on Combat-Training Mission

Islam Times - The Iranian Navy has dispatched the Alborz destroyer and the Khark logistics ship — the country’s largest — to the high seas on a routine combat, reconnaissance and training mission aimed at safeguarding international shipping routes.

The 76th naval fleet, comprised of Khark and Alborz, left the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Wednesday for the international waters, following a see-off ceremony attended by Second Rear Admiral Jalil Moqaddam, a senior Navy commander.A group of Navy cadets is accompanying the flotilla in the mission, during which they will undergo training.Speaking at the ceremony, Second Rear Admiral Moqaddam said the Iranian Navy has managed to turn threats into opportunities and stand firm in the face of enemies, despite all the restrictions and cruel sanctions imposed by the global arrogance on the country.“Currently, two other fleets, one in the northern Indian Ocean and another in the Red Sea, are present in international waters and are protecting the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the country’s shipping lines” against the insecurity that the enemies seek to purposely cause, he added.The mission is also meant to train the staffers and young cadets who, will take the helm of the country’s Naval Force in the future, besides providing security to shipping lines and increasing the efficiency of Iran’s policies at sea, the commander added.Over the past few years, Iran’s Navy has increased its presence in high seas to safeguard naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said last month that the enemies of Iran do not dare violate the country’s territorial waters thanks to the powerful presence of the Naval Forces of the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in international waters.