Netanyahu Rejects Biden's Ceasefire Offer

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden on Wednesday offered the Israeli prime minister a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to escape global reproach but Benjamin Netanyahu did not accept the offer.

In a telephone interview with Netanyahu, the US president has called for an end to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, but Netanyahu has not accepted this request,"In recent days, the President of the United States has been severely criticized for his unreasonable support for the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians.This is the fourth phone call between Netanyahu and Biden since the beginning of the Israeli regime's attacks on Gaza.At least 227 Palestinians, including 64 children, have been killed and more than 1,500 injured in a new round of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Monday last week.Meanwhile; the West Bank, as well as the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque particularly the Bab al-Amoud neighborhood, have been the scene of Zionist militant attacks on Palestinians in recent days.According to Palestinian sources, more than 20 Palestinians have been killed and at least 4,000 injured in a new round of Zionist militant attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and Quds.In recent days, the Israeli regime has committed serious crimes in the West Bank, Quds and the Gaza Strip.The West Bank, as well as the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque especially the Bab al-Amoud neighborhood, have been the scene of Israeli militant attacks on Palestinians in recent days.According to Palestinian sources, more than 20 Palestinians have been killed and at least 4,000 injured in a new round of Israeli militant attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and Quds.The people of Al-Quds have emphasized that they will not allow Israel to advance the program of Judaization of Al-Quds.Palestinian resistance groups have also issued statements stating that the occupying Israeli regime will pay the price for its blatant aggression against the Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Quds, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.