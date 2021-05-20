0
Thursday 20 May 2021 - 11:27

11 Killed in Armed Attack on 2 Villages in Northern Nigeria

Story Code : 933573
Nigeria's Kaduna state official Samuel Aruwan said on Wednesday that armed attacks on Ungwan Gaida left eight dead and three people had been killed in Marraban Jos too.

According to Samuel Aruwan, in addition to killing eight villagers, gunmen also set fire to a church and several houses in an attack on the village of Aunguan Guida.

Armed elements also stole a number of cows from the village of Marraban Jos.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but it is likely that the Boko Haram terrorist group is behind this incident.

Nigeria has seen bloody attacks in recent years. The attacks began in the north of the country and then spread to other parts of Nigeria.

The Boko Haram terrorist group took up arms in 2009 with the aim of establishing itself in northern Nigeria and expanded its attacks to Niger, Chad and northern Cameroon.

The inability of the governments of the region to contain Boko Haram terrorist group, especially Nigeria, has led the war against the Boko Haram terrorist group to deteriorate. 
