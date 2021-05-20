Canadians Hold Rally in Support of Palestinian People

Islam Times - Thousands of Canadians rallied in the southern Ontario province of Mississauga on Wednesday to condemn the Israeli regime's atrocities against the oppressed Palestinian people.

The Canadians took up Palestinian placards and flags in the demonstrations, condemning the Israeli atrocities and expressing their support and solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

In recent days, the Israeli regime has committed serious crimes in the West Bank, Quds, and the Gaza Strip.

At least 227 Palestinians, including 64 children, have been martyred and more than 1,500 injured in a new round of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Monday last week.

Meanwhile; The West Bank, as well as the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and neighborhoods, especially the Bab al-Amoud, have been the scene of Israeli militant attacks on Palestinians in recent days.

According to Palestinian sources, more than 20 Palestinians have been killed and at least 4,000 injured in a new round of Zionist militant attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

The people of Al-Quds have emphasized that they will not allow Israel to advance the program of Judaization of Al-Quds.