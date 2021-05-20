Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams

Islam Times - The director-general of intelligence of West Azerbaijan province of Iran said that three spy networks were identified in this northwestern province of the country in 58 days and its members were arrested.

The Director-General of Intelligence of West Azerbaijan Province stated on Wednesday night: "People's security is the red line of the Iranian security forces, so, members of three spy networks who had entered the country to destabilize Iran were identified and destroyed."He continued: "Also, the three terrorist teams of ISIL and Salafis, which had entered the country for sabotage, were identified, arrested, and destroyed by the Iranian security forces."