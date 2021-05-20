0
Thursday 20 May 2021 - 12:27

Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams

Story Code : 933582
Iran
The Director-General of Intelligence of West Azerbaijan Province stated on Wednesday night: "People's security is the red line of the Iranian security forces, so, members of three spy networks who had entered the country to destabilize Iran were identified and destroyed."

He continued: "Also, the three terrorist teams of ISIL and Salafis, which had entered the country for sabotage, were identified, arrested, and destroyed by the Iranian security forces."
Comment


