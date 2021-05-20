LF Affiliates Assault Syrians Heading To Vote at Beirut Embassy

Islam Times - Lebanese Forces militia groups blocked off and attacked buses and cars carrying scores of Syrians heading to their embassy in Beirut Thursday to vote in Syria's presidential election.

Many followers of the Lebanese militia group were attacking the convoy and beating up some refugees while breaking windshields of some of their cars at Nahr al-Kalb highway north of the capital.The Syrian Embassy had opened its doors to voters on Thursday, May 20, 2021.Dozens of Syrian embassies abroad, including those in Russia, Jordan and Kuwait, also opened their doors to voters. Polling inside Syria is set for next Wednesday.The election will be the second since war erupted in 2011. The conflict has killed more than 388,000 people and prompted more than half of Syria's pre-war population to flee their homes.