Israel Prevents Journalists from Entering Gaza

Islam Times - Israel has prevented foreign journalists from entering the Gaza strip for the past ten days since the beginning of airstrikes on Gaza amid fresh attacks.

The Palestinian Authority's media office said in a statement on Thursday that the Zionist regime, despite saying on Tuesday that it might agree to allow journalists to enter Gaza, was still blocking them, while the regime was explicitly opposed to journalists' right to cover events.The media office of the Palestinian Authority said that the ban on journalists entering Gaza was due to the Zionist regime's fear of public scandal and the coverage of its crimes against defenseless civilians and further criticized the international media for silence.The statement said that the world news agencies should not remain silent about the violations of freedom of expression and freedom of information taken by the occupying regime and should reject this decision.Foreign journalists barred from entering Gaza as Israeli fighter jets bombed the Al-Jalaa Tower in Gaza last week, home to foreign media outlets such as the Associated Press and Al Jazeera television.The Israeli offensive to Gaza lasted ten days today, and the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has announced the number of martyrs in the region since the beginning of the Israeli offensive as 227, including 64 children and 38 women, and the number of wounded as 1,630.