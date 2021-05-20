0
Thursday 20 May 2021 - 22:05

Take Ivanka, Not Me! Trump Set to Sacrifice Family to Avoid Prison, Michael Cohen Claims

Story Code : 933651
Take Ivanka, Not Me! Trump Set to Sacrifice Family to Avoid Prison, Michael Cohen Claims
Former US President Donald Trump would happily turn his back on his own family if it helps him avoid conviction on a case, such as the one New York State Attorney General Letitia James, reclassified from civil to criminal on 19 May, Michael Cohen has claimed.

Cohen, who used to work as the former president's lawyer, claims that Trump "only cares for himself" and will easily try to shift the blame once he realises that "his goose is cooked". The lawyer then went on to rant about how this alleged trait of Trump landed him in prison:

"It's never Donald. It's always somebody else. It wasn't Donald Trump who had the affair. It wasn't Donald Trump who directed me to make the payments to Stormy Daniels. It wasn't Donald Trump who got the benefit of the relationship and the actions. It was Michael Cohen. And I'm the bad guy into it. Why? Because I didn't take the fall", Cohen said.

He went on to suggest that now the New York attorney general, who is inquiring into the Trump Organisation's activities, including taxes, has shifted its probe to a criminal one, Trump is going to try to blame his accountant, or even his own children for any misdeeds the investigation unearths. Cohen did not elaborate how exactly Trump, in his opinion, is planning to cover up alleged malpractice using his offspring.

"He's going to turn on his accountant and point the finger. He's going to say 'Don Jr. handled that.... Ivanka handled that.... Melania... Don't take me. Take Melania!'", Cohen claimed in an interview with the TV show The ReidOut.

Cohen himself ended up in prison in 2018, after a court found him guilty of tax evasion and campaign finance violations. Not long before conviction, the lawyer surrendered to the FBI and pleaded guilty on several accounts, including tax evasion and unlawful corporate and campaign contributions, related to Trump's 2016 presidential bid.

Trump's ex-lawyer claimed that the former POTUS directed him to commit the crimes, including the ones related to campaign financing. He further rejected the possibility of accepting a pardon from Trump, calling him "corrupt and dangerous", but, in reality, Cohen has never been offered any.
Source : Sputnik
Related Stories
Obsolete NATO not meeting Europe's security needs
Islam Times - NATO is an obsolete military organization that no more meets the security needs of people in Europe, a political analyst says.
Comment


Featured Stories
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
20 May 2021
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
19 May 2021
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
19 May 2021
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
19 May 2021
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
19 May 2021
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
18 May 2021
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
18 May 2021
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
18 May 2021
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
By Linah Alsaafin
18 May 2021
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
17 May 2021
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
17 May 2021