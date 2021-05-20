0
Thursday 20 May 2021 - 22:07

Hamas Political Bureau Writes New Letter to Iran's Leader

Hamas Political Bureau Writes New Letter to Iran
Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, in a message, wrote that as seen in the images of the Zionist regime’s crimes, these actions have been taken against men and women who have been under siege for more than 15 years, as well as against the Holy Quds, West Bank, and the 1948 lands.  

Zionists started the crime on April 13 when the Israelis attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Holy Quds, and al-Shaykh Jarrah neighborhood.

Zionists have intensified their policy of Judaization and changing the demography of the Holy Quds. They are after creating a Jewish neighborhood in the Holy Quds.

He also wrote that Zionists have limited the presence of Palestinians in the Holy Quds and attacked prayers and injured 600 people both inside and outside the mosque.

The severe crimes of the Zionist regime against people, land, and sanctities in Palestine necessitated a decisive and legal response from the Resistance in the Gaza Strip.

Israel is bombarding the governmental, security, and residential areas, as well as the infrastructures of Gaza. They also prevent Palestinians from receiving food, medicine, electricity, and gas.

He went on to urge all Arab, Islamic, and international supporters to make the Zionists halt their terrorist attacks on Palestinians and the al-Aqsa Mosque, crimes against Palestinian and the Holy Quds, and forced displacement of Palestinians inside the occupied Quds, and also annulment of all decrees about the Holy Quds, especially al-Shaykh Jarrah.
