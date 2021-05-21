Bashar al-Assad: Israel Deaf to Language of Peace, Survives on Terrorizing Palestinian People

Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said the existence of the Zionist regime in the region is based on terrorizing the Palestinian people and assaulting their rights, noting that Israel does not understand the language of peace or dialogue.

He made the remarks during a meeting with a number of leaders and representatives of Palestinian factions in Damascus on Thursday, during which the two sides discussed the latest developments surrounding Israel’s acts of aggression against the Palestinian people.According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Assad renewed his country’s firm stance toward the Palestinian cause as a central issue and supported the Palestinian people’s resistance against the occupying regime to restore their rights.The Palestinian figures, for their part, appreciated Syria for supporting the Palestinian people, saying the Israeli regime’s occupation of Palestine and its massacre of Palestinians prove that resistance is key to restoration of the violated rights of Palestinians and liberation of their lands.They also underlined that Syria’s resilience in the war against Western and Israeli-backed terrorists has helped boost the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.The remarks come while the Zionist entity has martyred at least 230 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, through its continued aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which began on May 10. According to Gaza’s health ministry, at least 1,710 others have been wounded in the attacks.