Friday 21 May 2021 - 09:27

Hamas to Defeated Netanyahu: Our Resistance Men Roaming in the Tunnels You Claimed to Have Destroyed

Story Code : 933699
Al-Hayyeh’s comments followed the latest victory scored by the Palestinian resistance in operation ‘Al-Quds’ Sword’ after the ceasefire went into effect at 02:00 in the morning of Friday, during a celebration of Gazans in the victorious city.

Stressing that the wise and victorious Palestinian resistance and united people announce victory over the ‘Israeli’ enemy, he told Netanyahu that “We are victorious, o Netanyahu, because our resistance men are roaming in the tunnels which you claimed to have destroyed.”

“Our resistance men are moving freely in the tunnels of honor and dignity,” the Hamas member said, conveying the greetings of the Chief of Staff of the Qassam Brigades Abu Khaled Mohammad Deif.

“I convey to you a message of unity, brotherhood and resistance, a congratulatory message from the joint chamber of the Palestinian resistance factions," al-Hayyeh concluded.
