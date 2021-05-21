Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran

Islam Times - Yemeni army and Popular Committees forces managed to intercept an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition, as it flew over an area in the kingdom's southwestern border region of Najran.

Yemeni air defense forces and their allies shot down the spy drone on Thursday, while it was on a reconnaissance mission over the region, located 844 kilometers (524 miles) south of the capital Riyadh, with a surface-to-air missile, according to a spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree.He noted that the aircraft's specifications and detail of the operation would be released later.Furthermore, the Saudi-led military coalition's forces and mercenaries have in the last 24 hours breached at least 123 times a ceasefire deal between warring sides for the western coastal province of Hudaydah.An unnamed source in Yemen’s Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room said the violations included 16 reconnaissance flights over Kilo 16, al-Fazeh, Jabaliya and Durayhimi districts, 14 counts of artillery shelling and 86 shooting incidents.In December 2018, delegates from the Houthi Ansarullah movement and supporters of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi met in Rimbo, on the outskirts of Stockholm, for peace talks. A breakthrough deal was announced as a result of the negotiations.The document included three provisions: a ceasefire along the Hudaydah front and the redeployment of armed forces out of the city and its port; an agreement on prisoner exchange; and a statement of understanding on the southern Yemeni city of Taiz.Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and other regional allies, launched a devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing Ansarullah.Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.The Saudi-led military aggression has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions of people. The Saudi war has also destroyed Yemen's infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases across the country.