“Israeli” Leaders Experience All ‘Defeat’ Connotations: Netanyahu, the ‘Weak & Failing’

Islam Times - 2:00 AM was the ticking moment for both the “Israeli” settlers and their Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Nothing in the scene will remain the same for “Israel” as its leaders admitted its sounding defeat and time is now for blaming Netanyahu.‘Yisrael Beytenu’ chairperson Avigdor Liberman described the ceasefire as “another failure of Netanyahu.”He told ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 news in an interview that Hamas was in a position to threaten “Israel” because of the government’s past leniency toward the group and that a ceasefire could further strengthen it.“The one who nurtured Hamas and enabled it to get to where it is today is Netanyahu,” Liberman said.For his part, the so-called New Hope leader Gideon Saar criticized the Zionist government, saying the ceasefire “would seriously harm ‘Israeli’ deterrence” against Hamas and other groups.“The cessation of ‘Israeli’ military activity without imposing any restrictions preventing the arming and strengthening of Hamas and without the return of the soldiers and ‘civilians’ held in Gaza will be a political failure, the price of which will be paid, with interest, in the future,” said Saar.Similarly, the leader of the hard-right Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrich, a key backer of Netanyahu, warned him that if the ceasefire deal includes concessions over Occupied Al-Quds, the “Israeli” premier “can forget about forming a government.”Writing on Twitter, Smotrich linked his support for Netanyahu to the looming agreement.Itamar Ben Gvir, who heads the extremist Otzma Yehudit faction in Religious Zionism, stated:“The ‘residents’ of the south are strong and determined, but unfortunately the ‘Israeli’ government is not,” Ben Gvir said in a statement. “I am ashamed of the ‘Israeli’ government tonight and believe that the ceasefire is a spit in the face of the residents of the south.”“Such a ceasefire is a surrender to ‘terrorism’ and weakness and the prime minister must understand that we will not accept it at any cost. Certainly, if we find out that ‘Israel’s’ security interests have been harmed or if, God forbid, the Prime Minister has made concessions in ‘Jerusalem’,” he said.