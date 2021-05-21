Hezbollah Congratulates Palestine on Historic Victory: Resistance Has Upper Hand

Islam Times - Hezbollah saluted on Friday Palestinian people and Resistance, congratulating them on their historic victory over the Israeli enemy following a bloody aggression that lasted for 12 days on Gaza strip.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Relations Media stressed that the Resistance now has the upper hand, noting that this victory will have strategic repercussions on the future of the struggle in the region.“We salute Resistance fighters, martyrs and injured, along with their families. We congratulate Resistance factions who stood up for their people in this battle,” the statement said.“The Resistance has broken in this heroic round of confrontation old equations set by the Zionist enemy through fire and massacres.”“The Resistance has set new rules of engagement which will pave the way for the great victory. The Resistance has revived the Palestinian cause and restore hope for oppressed people across the world.”Hezbollah said, meanwhile, that the Palestinian people along with Axis of Resistance have proven that “this criminal tumor, ‘IsraeI’ is weaker than a spider web and that the full liberation of Palestine from the sea to the river is achievable goal.”“This battle has toppled all illusions of the so-called peace and the so-called ‘deal of century’ along with all attempts of normalization with Zionist entity.”“We voice our great pride over your historic victory which represents a triumph for all Resistance fighters and free people across the world,” Hezbollah addressed the Palestinian people and Resistance as saying.