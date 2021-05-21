0
Friday 21 May 2021 - 11:17

Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia

Story Code : 933717
Putin: We Will
The president did not elaborate on whose speeches he was referring to, but warned about the consequences of taking such a course of action, RIA Novosti reported.

"Everyone is attempting to take a bite out us or bite something off us. But they should understand that we are going to kick them in their teeth [if they try to] so hard that they won't be able to bite anymore", the president said.

Putin added that constant upgrading of the military forces is the key to being able to fulfill this warning.

It is unclear who the president was referring to in his speech about Siberia. Similar words were often ascribed in the Russian media and Russian segment of the internet to former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, but Putin never supported these rumours.

There has been no solid evidence proving she ever called Russia's ownership of Siberia's riches "unfair" or "unjust", with Albright herself outright denying ever making such statements.
Related Stories
Putin: We will develop new nuclear missiles if Washington does so
Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia could not ignore the situation after Washington pulled out of the missile treaty and ...
Comment


Featured Stories
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
21 May 2021
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
21 May 2021
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
20 May 2021
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
20 May 2021
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
19 May 2021
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
19 May 2021
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
19 May 2021
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
19 May 2021
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
18 May 2021
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
18 May 2021