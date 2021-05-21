Time for US to Return to JCPOA: Araghchi

In an interview with Japan’s NHK channel, Abbas Araghchi added that there had not been decisions on some key issues in Vienna JCPOA negotiations.
He said: "Negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA will continue after the deadline on May 21st."
He explained: "Iran’s delegation leaves Vienna with the hope that we will resume our work next week, and we hope that we can reach a conclusion."
Araghchi added that Iran would decide later on the possibility of continuing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).