Friday 21 May 2021 - 11:22

Time for US to Return to JCPOA: Araghchi

Story Code : 933718
Time for US to Return to JCPOA: Araghchi
In an interview with Japan’s NHK channel, Abbas Araghchi added that there had not been decisions on some key issues in Vienna JCPOA negotiations.

He said: "Negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA will continue after the deadline on May 21st."

He explained: "Iran’s delegation leaves Vienna with the hope that we will resume our work next week, and we hope that we can reach a conclusion."

Araghchi added that Iran would decide later on the possibility of continuing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Next Round of Nuclear Talks Set for April 7: Araghchi
Islam Times - The next round of talks between Iran and six world powers on a final nuclear agreement will be April 7-9 and the venue is likely to be Vienna again, Iranian Deputy Foreign ...
