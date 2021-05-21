Time for US to Return to JCPOA: Araghchi

Islam Times - Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs said it was time for the United States to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lift the sanctions.

In an interview with Japan’s NHK channel, Abbas Araghchi added that there had not been decisions on some key issues in Vienna JCPOA negotiations.He said: "Negotiations on the revival of the JCPOA will continue after the deadline on May 21st."He explained: "Iran’s delegation leaves Vienna with the hope that we will resume our work next week, and we hope that we can reach a conclusion."Araghchi added that Iran would decide later on the possibility of continuing cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).