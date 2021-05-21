UN Head: If There is a Hell on Earth, it is Lives of Children in Gaza

Islam Times - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said Thursday he is "deeply concerned" by Israel's continued demolitions and evictions in the West Bank, calling "all settlement activities" illegal under international law.

"The fighting has left thousands of Palestinians homeless, and forced over fifty thousand people to leave their homes and seek shelter in UNRWA schools, mosques, and other places with little access to water, food, hygiene or health services," he said at the UN General Assembly meeting."Airstrikes have damaged several hospitals, which were already short of supplies due to years of debilitating closures exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.""If there is a hell on earth, it is the lives of children in Gaza," he said."I urge the Israeli authorities to abide by the laws governing armed conflict, including the proportionate use of force," he added.Guterres warned that "this conflict creates an environment that is ripe for exploitation by radicals and extremists."He ended by reiterating that the UN officials will undertake diplomatic efforts within the region and with international partners to secure an end to the violence.