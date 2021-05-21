0
Friday 21 May 2021 - 23:27

IRGC Unveils ‘Gaza’ Wide-Body Drone

Story Code : 933834
IRGC Unveils ‘Gaza’ Wide-Body Drone
They were unveiled in a ceremony attended by IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami and other senior commanders.

They included a wide-body and heavy Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) named “Gaza” that can be employed in various combat, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

It can also be used in search and rescue operations and relief efforts after natural disasters and accidents.  

With a flight endurance of 35 hours and operational range of 2,000 kilometers, the drone is capable of carrying 13 bombs and 500 kilograms of equipment.

After joining the IRCG Aerospace Force’s drone fleet, it will improve the force’s intelligence dominance and capability to counter enemy threats.  

Also at the ceremony today, the “Quds” radar system, and a ground to air missile system dubbed “9 of Dey”, which is capable of engaging and destroying various threats such as cruise missiles, drones and bombs, were unveiled.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.
Related Stories
Iran Air Force unveils first domestically-built wide-body drone
Islam Times - The Iranian Air Force has unveiled its first wide-body unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which is fully designed and manufactured at ...
Comment


Featured Stories
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
21 May 2021
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
21 May 2021
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
20 May 2021
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
20 May 2021
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
19 May 2021
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
19 May 2021
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
19 May 2021
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
19 May 2021
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
18 May 2021
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
18 May 2021