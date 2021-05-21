IRGC Unveils ‘Gaza’ Wide-Body Drone

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Friday unveiled three new strategic achievements in the drone and air defense fields.

They were unveiled in a ceremony attended by IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami and other senior commanders.They included a wide-body and heavy Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) named “Gaza” that can be employed in various combat, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.It can also be used in search and rescue operations and relief efforts after natural disasters and accidents.With a flight endurance of 35 hours and operational range of 2,000 kilometers, the drone is capable of carrying 13 bombs and 500 kilograms of equipment.After joining the IRCG Aerospace Force’s drone fleet, it will improve the force’s intelligence dominance and capability to counter enemy threats.Also at the ceremony today, the “Quds” radar system, and a ground to air missile system dubbed “9 of Dey”, which is capable of engaging and destroying various threats such as cruise missiles, drones and bombs, were unveiled.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.