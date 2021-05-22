Bernie Sanders Introduces Resolution Blocking $735m Weapons Sale to “Israel”

Islam Times - US Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution blocking a $735m US weapons sale to the apartheid “Israeli” entity on Thursday, mirroring a symbolic action by the House of Representatives in response to the latest “Israeli” aggression on Gaza.

“We need to take a hard look at whether the sale of these weapons is actually helping do that, or whether it is simply fueling conflict,” the progressive senator said on Twitter.The resolution was in response to a separate measure from the Republican senator Rick Scott affirming US support for the Zionist entity.The Democratic and Republican leaders of the Senate foreign relations and House foreign affairs committees all backed the sale during an informal review before 5 May. And lawmakers predicted efforts to stop the sale would fail, given traditionally strong bipartisan support in both the House and Senate for arms sales to “Israel”.Senator Bob Menendez, the Democratic chairman of Senate foreign relations, said he would oppose the Sanders resolution. He also said he was not certain that Sanders had filed it within a required 15-day period.“I can’t imagine that passing,” Senator Jim Risch, the committee’s top Republican, told reporters.Sanders’ resolution follows a measure introduced by the US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib, which has at least six other co-sponsors, including some of the most left-leaning Democrats in the House.