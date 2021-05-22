“Israeli” Military Official: What We Experienced in Gaza Just Tip of the Iceberg if Hezbollah Enters the Scene

Islam Times - Former “Israeli” official, Major General Yitzhak Brick, shed light on various aspects of diplomatic and security failures all over the Zionist arena.

“Despite what the ‘Israeli’ army spokesman will say, this is a huge victory for Hamas,” Brick said, noting that “Hamas can decide at any hour and at any moment to start shooting because it doesn't like someone in ‘Israel’.”He further mentioned: “The next multi-arena war will foresee a massive catastrophe, in human casualties and tens of thousands of injuries, the destruction of strategic infrastructure, economic, transportation and government institutions.”“It is now possible to mention those responsible for the situation, on both security and political levels, who have caused the army to lose ground in the past few years,” the “Israeli” military official stated.According to Brick, “What we experienced during the ‘Guardian of Walls’ in Gaza resembles a tip of the iceberg compared what will happen if Hezbollah enters the scene.”