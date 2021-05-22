Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future

Islam Times - In a message, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, extended his congratulations on the victory of the Palestinian nation over the Zionist regime.

Imam Khamenei extended his greetings to “the powerful, oppressed Palestine, the brave, zealous Palestinian youth, the heroic, resistant Gaza, Hamas, Jihad, all Palestinian Jihadi. and political groups”.“I thank God for His aid and the honor bestowed on Palestinian fighters. I extend my congratulations for victory over Zionist criminals.”“The savage, wolf-like Zionist enemy correctly realized it’s powerless against Palestine’s unified uprising,” Imam Khamenei said, “The test of cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, and 1948-occupied Lands has clarified roadmap to Palestine’s future.”Early Friday, a ceasefire agreement, mediated by the Egyptian government, took into effect after 11 days of a fierce confrontation between the Zionist enemy and the Palestinian resistance. The Israeli aggression left 232 martyrs and around 1900 injuries, while the Palestinian missile response inflicted heavy human and material losses upon the enemy.