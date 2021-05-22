0
Saturday 22 May 2021 - 01:32

Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future

Story Code : 933845
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
Imam Khamenei extended his greetings to “the powerful, oppressed Palestine, the brave, zealous Palestinian youth, the heroic, resistant Gaza, Hamas, Jihad, all Palestinian Jihadi. and political groups”.

“I thank God for His aid and the honor bestowed on Palestinian fighters. I extend my congratulations for victory over Zionist criminals.”

“The savage, wolf-like Zionist enemy correctly realized it’s powerless against Palestine’s unified uprising,” Imam Khamenei said, “The test of cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, and 1948-occupied Lands has clarified roadmap to Palestine’s future.”

Early Friday, a ceasefire agreement, mediated by the Egyptian government, took into effect after 11 days of a fierce confrontation between the Zionist enemy and the Palestinian resistance. The Israeli aggression left 232 martyrs and around 1900 injuries, while the Palestinian missile response inflicted heavy human and material losses upon the enemy.
Related Stories
Israel settlers damage Palestinian property in East al-Quds, West Bank
Islam Times - Israeli settlers have vandalized the properties of Palestinians in East al-Quds (Jerusalem) and in two villages in the occupied West ...
Comment


Featured Stories
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
21 May 2021
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
21 May 2021
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
20 May 2021
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
20 May 2021
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
19 May 2021
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
19 May 2021
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
19 May 2021
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
19 May 2021
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
18 May 2021
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
18 May 2021