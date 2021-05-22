0
Saturday 22 May 2021 - 02:44

Gaza Toll Hits 234 Martyrs as Ceasefire Enters into Effect

Gaza Toll Hits 234 Martyrs as Ceasefire Enters into Effect
The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire has been reached between the Zionist occupation entity and Palestinian resistance factions, bringing an end to the ‘Israeli’ onslaught that left and over 1,700 others injured.

Egypt, meanwhile, will send two security delegations to Tel Aviv and the Palestinian territories to follow up the executive measures of implementing the ceasefire deal and agree on the coming measures that could maintain a permanent stability in the situation.
