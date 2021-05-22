0
Saturday 22 May 2021 - 10:27

Jewish Activists Paint ‘River Of Blood’ On Steps of ‘Israeli’ Consulate in Toronto to Protest Gaza strikes

Story Code : 933913
Jewish Activists Paint ‘River Of Blood’ On Steps of ‘Israeli’ Consulate in Toronto to Protest Gaza strikes
Members of Independent Jewish Voices [IJV], World Beyond War and other activist groups gathered at the ‘Israeli’ Consulate on Friday to protest the “bloodshed from ‘Israel’s’ violence in Gaza,” which saw 11 consecutive days of fighting between Tel Aviv and Palestinian militants.

“We’re here to be sure that the blood on the hands of ‘Israel’ is visible, so we have put this symbol of blood coming out of the door,” Rabbi David Mivasair, a member of IJV, said in a Facebook video as he stood outside the consulate.

The protest came less than 24 hours after a ceasefire deal was reached between the Zionist regime and Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza, which was mediated by Egypt and took effect early on Friday morning. The activists nonetheless condemned the eruption in violence, which saw hundreds of Zionist military air strikes and thousands of Hamas rockets fired into ‘Israeli’ cities.

Rachel Small, an organizer with World Beyond War, said that while the group is “encouraged” by the ceasefire, it would not allow the “blood, the death, the destruction of the ‘Israeli’ government” to be “invisible.”

At least 232 Palestinians were martyred in the fighting, including 65 children, according to Gaza health officials.

The World Health Organization reported on Friday that more than 8,500 injuries were sustained in Gaza, while some 30 hospitals and other health facilities were damaged or destroyed by ‘Israeli’ strikes.

Apartment blocks, media offices, a crowded refugee camp and Gaza’s main coronavirus testing and vaccination site were also targeted in air raids.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
21 May 2021
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
21 May 2021
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
21 May 2021
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
20 May 2021
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
20 May 2021
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
19 May 2021
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
19 May 2021
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
19 May 2021
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
19 May 2021
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
18 May 2021