Jewish Activists Paint ‘River Of Blood’ On Steps of ‘Israeli’ Consulate in Toronto to Protest Gaza strikes

Islam Times - The steps outside the Zionist entity’s Toronto consulate were spattered in red paint by a Jewish anti-war group and other peace activists to symbolize “blood on the hands of ‘Israel’.” The Zionist mission denounced the stunt as vandalism.

Members of Independent Jewish Voices [IJV], World Beyond War and other activist groups gathered at the ‘Israeli’ Consulate on Friday to protest the “bloodshed from ‘Israel’s’ violence in Gaza,” which saw 11 consecutive days of fighting between Tel Aviv and Palestinian militants.“We’re here to be sure that the blood on the hands of ‘Israel’ is visible, so we have put this symbol of blood coming out of the door,” Rabbi David Mivasair, a member of IJV, said in a Facebook video as he stood outside the consulate.The protest came less than 24 hours after a ceasefire deal was reached between the Zionist regime and Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza, which was mediated by Egypt and took effect early on Friday morning. The activists nonetheless condemned the eruption in violence, which saw hundreds of Zionist military air strikes and thousands of Hamas rockets fired into ‘Israeli’ cities.Rachel Small, an organizer with World Beyond War, said that while the group is “encouraged” by the ceasefire, it would not allow the “blood, the death, the destruction of the ‘Israeli’ government” to be “invisible.”At least 232 Palestinians were martyred in the fighting, including 65 children, according to Gaza health officials.The World Health Organization reported on Friday that more than 8,500 injuries were sustained in Gaza, while some 30 hospitals and other health facilities were damaged or destroyed by ‘Israeli’ strikes.Apartment blocks, media offices, a crowded refugee camp and Gaza’s main coronavirus testing and vaccination site were also targeted in air raids.