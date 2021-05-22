AP Fires Journalist over Supporting Palestine!

Islam Times - In a bold measure against freedom of expression, the Associated Press fired a news associate, Emily Wilder, over her criticism of ‘Israel’ and support for the people of Palestine, drawing backlash from journalists.

The American news agency, headquartered in New York City, fired her after Wilder had been targeted by extremist, Zionist media outlets for her pro-Palestinian activism in college days.Wilder told the British newspaper The Guardian that she was “terminated for violating the company’s social media policies in their News Values and Principles sometime between my start date on May 3 and yesterday.”Wilder said the AP did not provide details which of her tweets broke its policies.A spokesperson for the news agency said that the organization “can confirm Emily Wilder’s comments on Thursday that she was dismissed for violations of AP’s social media policy during her time at AP.”"There's no question I was just canceled," Wilder told SFGATE by phone Thursday afternoon."This is exactly the issue with the rhetoric around 'cancel culture.' To Republicans, cancel culture is usually seen as teens or young people online advocating that people be held accountable over accusations of racism or whatever it may be, but when it comes down to who actually has to deal with the lifelong ramifications of the selective enforcement of cancel culture — specifically over the issue of ‘Israel’ and Palestine — it's always the same side," she added.The journalist said her editor had told her she would not “get in any trouble because everyone had opinions in college”, but “then came the rest of the week.”