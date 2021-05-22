Ansarullah: Operation al-Quds Sword Dealt Heavy Blows to Those Normalizing Ties with Israel

Islam Times - The spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says Operation al-Quds Sword, launched by Palestinians in retaliation for Israeli regime’s acts of aggression, delivered stinging blows to those seeking full normalization of ties with Tel Aviv.

“We extend our felicitations to the Palestinian nation as well as brave and courageous resistance forces on their victory in the Operation al-Quds Sword. The latest triumph taught many lessons to the Muslim world in order to notch up greater and more outstanding victories,” Mohammed Abdul-Salam said in a post published on his Twitter page on Friday evening.He added, “The operation shook the pillars of the Zionist regime, and established a turning point in line with the interests of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque."“The Operation al-Quds Sword reiterated the aspirations of a nation, whose retaliatory missile response was so shocking that tightened the noose around the occupying regime. It dealt heavy blows to compromisers and dispelled their illusion that Israel could defend them," the Ansarullah spokesman noted.“The battle once again asserted the belief within the Muslim world and regional nations that Palestinians will ultimately emerge victorious, and the occupying Zionist regime is doomed to decline and destruction,” Abdul-Salam said.On September 15, 2020, former US president Donald Trump hosted a White House ceremony, where Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed normalization agreements with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani.Trump later announced at the White House on October 23 last year that Sudan and the Israeli regime also agreed to normalize relations.Also on December 10, Israel and Morocco normalized relations, making the North African country the fourth Arab state to strike such deal with Israel.The normalization deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, with East al-Quds as its capital. They say the deals ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.Chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council said Gaza-based resistance forces proved to be a defender of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.“The US and British governments, the Zionist regime and most of Western and Eastern countries have been trying to obliterate the Palestinian cause,” Mehdi Mohammad Hussein al-Mashat said.Mashat said the so-deal “deal of century” plan proposed by former US president Donald Trump to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, besides the Tel Aviv regime’s conspiracy of “alternative homeland” for Palestinians have both been thwarted.He stressed that Israel suffered humiliating defeat during Operation al-Quds Sword, and the fighting exposed the regime’s incapability in the face of the Palestinian nation’s steadfastness and unity as well as the missile might of resistance factions.A ceasefire came into force in the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Friday morning after Israel announced a unilateral ceasefire to halt 11 days of its aggression.