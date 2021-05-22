0
Saturday 22 May 2021 - 23:50

Iraq's Kataeb Hezbollah: US Understands Nothing but Language of Force

Story Code : 934006
Iraq
The Iraqi Hezbollah added that the Resistance gave the Iraqi government several opportunities in its negotiations with the Americans. But the outcome of the last two rounds of talks on the fate of foreign troops in Iraq was bad and unfortunate.

"What makes matters worse is the statement by US officials that there are no plans for them to leave Iraq in the near future. US officials also claim that the Iraqi government has asked them to keep their forces in Iraq," the Hezbollah Brigades stated. "When US officials do not deny this, it leads us to say that the government is not honest and capable."

"Two rounds of talks with the United States have generally been rejected. The US government's opposition to the withdrawal of its troops from Iraq sends a clear message that it understands nothing but the language of force," the brigades stressed.

It concluded, "The Iraqi Resistance is emphasizing its readiness to fulfill its religious, national and legal duty. The jihadi operation of the resistance continues and will intensify against the occupiers."
Related Stories
Iraq, Syria Pledge Support for Palestinians to Confront Israel
Islam Times - Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal al-Miqdad has criticized UN Security Council over its inaction to maintain ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021
Nigeria
Nigeria's Army Chief, 10 Others Killed in Military Plane Crash: Army Spokesman
22 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
22 May 2021
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
21 May 2021
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
21 May 2021
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
21 May 2021
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
20 May 2021
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
20 May 2021
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
19 May 2021
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
19 May 2021