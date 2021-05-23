0
Sunday 23 May 2021 - 00:01

Pentagon: US Joined by Six Central, Southern European Nations in Air Defense Drills

Story Code : 934011
Pentagon: US Joined by Six Central, Southern European Nations in Air Defense Drills
“We had several countries – Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Slovenia, and obviously the United States involved in this year's Astral Knight 21," Semmel said during press briefing, RIA Novosti reported.

"Each country brought quite a bit of capability to the exercise, whether it be the military ground units with their surface-to-air defensive units or their aircraft," he added.

The drill took place in different locations in Italy, Croatia, Greece, and Slovenia.

Semmel avoided discussing Russia when asked about the possibility of a "hot engagement" with its military units in the Black Sea.

"Ultimately, the objective of the message of the exercise is to train together side by side to learn from each other, to have a collective security, to send the message of deterrence to any threat or aggression throughout European theatre, specifically South-East European theatre," he noted.

Participating aircraft included the US F-15E Strike Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, HH-60 Pave Hawk, C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Italian Air Force F-35 Lightning II aircraft, Hellenic Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon and Emb-145 Erieye aircraft, and Croatian MiG-21 BisD/UMD aircraft, the Pentagon announced earlier.
Related Stories
Pentagon Chief Unable to Set Up Talks with China’s Top General Despite Multiple Attempts
Islam Times - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been snubbed by China’s top military general in his multiple attempts to set up talks as ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021
Nigeria
Nigeria's Army Chief, 10 Others Killed in Military Plane Crash: Army Spokesman
22 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
22 May 2021
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
21 May 2021
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
21 May 2021
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
21 May 2021
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
20 May 2021
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
China Says US Warship Illegally Enters Its Territory in South China Sea
20 May 2021
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
19 May 2021
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
19 May 2021