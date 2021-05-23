IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker

Islam Times - The speaker of the Iranian parliament said the International Atomic Energy Agency had not had the right to access the videos of Iran's nuclear facilities since May 22.

In response to a remark by a parliament member On Sunday, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf stated: "Due to the expiration of the 3-month agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, the agency will not have the right to access videos of Iran's nuclear facilities."He stressed that parliament's strategic law should implement regarding the lifting of the sanctions.The International Atomic Energy Agency's three-month deadline to access information on Iran's nuclear facilities has expired on May 22.Also, during the review of the VAT bill to obtain the opinion of the Guardian Council, the MPs agreed to amend Article 57 of the bill with 179 votes in favor, 16 against, and 4 abstentions from a total of 237 votes.