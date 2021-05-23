0
Sunday 23 May 2021 - 08:14

IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker

Story Code : 934047
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
In response to a remark by a parliament member On Sunday, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf stated: "Due to the expiration of the 3-month agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, the agency will not have the right to access videos of Iran's nuclear facilities."

He stressed that parliament's strategic law should implement regarding the lifting of the sanctions.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's three-month deadline to access information on Iran's nuclear facilities has expired on May 22.

Also, during the review of the VAT bill to obtain the opinion of the Guardian Council, the MPs agreed to amend Article 57 of the bill with 179 votes in favor, 16 against, and 4 abstentions from a total of 237 votes.
Related Stories
Iran inspiration for all regional revolutions: Egypt parliament speaker
Islam Times - Egypt’s Parliament Speaker Mohamed Saad El-Katatni has lauded Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution as a source of inspiration for all the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker
23 May 2021
Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official
23 May 2021
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
22 May 2021
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021
Nigeria
Nigeria's Army Chief, 10 Others Killed in Military Plane Crash: Army Spokesman
22 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
22 May 2021
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
21 May 2021
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
21 May 2021
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
21 May 2021
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
20 May 2021
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021