Bahrainis Stage Protest in Support of Sheikh Issa Qassem

Islam Times - Bahrainis demonstrated in support of Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassem on Saturday night on the eve of the anniversary of the martyrs of Al-Fada Square.

The demonstrators paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs of Al-Fada Square by supporting Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qasim, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Bahrain.The demonstrators also stressed that if time went back, they would continue to support Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qasim in Al-Fada Square, where Al-Khalifa regime security forces opened fire on the people.In May 2017, when the security forces of the Al-Khalifa regime tried to arrest Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qasim, the spiritual leader of the Bahraini People's Revolution in A-Fada square, the protesters resisted the Bahraini military and were shot dead by mercenaries of the Al-Khalifa regime.At least three people were killed and dozens more were injured in an attack by Bahraini forces.Bahrain has been witnessing a popular revolution against the Al Khalifa regime since February 14, 2011.The Bahraini regime's violent crackdown on protesters has left dozens dead and thousands injured.