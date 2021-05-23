0
Sunday 23 May 2021 - 09:18

3 More US Logistics Convoys Targeted in S Iraq Today

Story Code : 934055
3 More US Logistics Convoys Targeted in S Iraq Today
According to the local sources, three convoys of the US coalition were targeted by roadside bombs in southern Iraq today.

One of the attacks took place on the road of Samawah-Baghdad in Muthanna province, and the other in Diwaniyah province. Another blast took place on the road in the city of Hillah in Babil province.

The blasts did not cause any casualties and no group has yet claimed responsibility.

An hour ago, another logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb in the city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province.

No group has claimed responsibility for today's attack, but Iraqi resistance groups have repeatedly stressed the need for US troops to leave Iraq in accordance with a parliamentary resolution, saying the attacks will continue until the troops leave.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.
Comment


Featured Stories
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker
23 May 2021
Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official
23 May 2021
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
22 May 2021
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021
Nigeria
Nigeria's Army Chief, 10 Others Killed in Military Plane Crash: Army Spokesman
22 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
22 May 2021
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
21 May 2021
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
21 May 2021
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
21 May 2021
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
20 May 2021
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021