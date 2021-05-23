0
Sunday 23 May 2021 - 09:23

Yemeni Forces Shoot Saudi Drone in Jawf Skies

Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said air defense forces targeted the Chinese-made CH-4 combat drone with a surface-to-air missile which has not been unveiled yet.

The aircraft was on a reconnaissance mission over al-Maraziq area in the Khabb wa ash Sha'af district of the province early Sunday morning, he said. 

It would not be a “picnic” for anyone to enter the Yemeni airspace because the country's armed forces protect it, Saree said.

The CH-4 drone has a 3,500- to 5,000-kilometer range and a 30- to 40-hour endurance. It is capable of carrying six missiles and a payload of up to 250 to 345 kilogram.

The unmanned aerial vehicle can fire air-to-ground missiles from an altitude of 5,000 meters, enabling it to stay outside of effective range of most anti-aircraft systems.

The development came only a day after the media bureau of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement released video footage of the wreckage of a Chinese-made Chengdu Wing Loong II drone belonging to the Saudi military.

Yemeni air defense forces and their allies shot down the spy drone over Saudi Arabia’s southwestern border region of Najran, which lies close to the border with Yemen with a surface-to-air missile on May 20.
