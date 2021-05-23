0
Sunday 23 May 2021 - 21:05

Iraqi Resistance: Government Incapable of Expelling US Occupation Forces, Our Operations to Be Escalated

Story Code : 934133
Iraqi Resistance: Government Incapable of Expelling US Occupation Forces, Our Operations to Be Escalated
In a statement,  the Iraqi resistance pointed out that what exacerbated the matter was the statements made by the US officials who rejected to set a timeline for the withdrawal and revealed that the Iraqi government asked them to keep the occupation troops in Iraq.

“This turns the government to be incapable of meeting the public will which insists on expelling the occupation forces and protecting the sovereignty as well as Constitution.”

The statement rejected the outcomes of the negotiations between the Iraqi government and the US authorities, considering that it confirms the Americans do not understand except the force language and stressing that the operations against the occupation forces will be escalated
Related Stories
Iraqi Resistance ‘Ready for Military Cooperation with Palestinians, Can Reach Depths of Occupied Territories’
Islam Times - A prominent Iraqi resistance group pledges readiness for military and security cooperation ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker
23 May 2021
Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official
23 May 2021
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
22 May 2021
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021
Nigeria
Nigeria's Army Chief, 10 Others Killed in Military Plane Crash: Army Spokesman
22 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
22 May 2021
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
21 May 2021
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
21 May 2021
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
21 May 2021
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
20 May 2021
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021