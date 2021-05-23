Armenia Says Some Azerbaijani Forces Leave Its Soil, Return to Original Positions

Islam Times - Some Azerbaijani troops deployed to Armenian soil since May 12 have left the territory and returned to their original positions, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"After the provocations carried out by Azerbaijan’s forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border the situation is relatively stable, as of noon on May 23 no incidents have been recorded. Late on May 22 some Azerbaijani forces, which had entered Armenian soil, returned to their original positions," the statement said, TASS reported.On May 12, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that Azerbaijan's forces tried to carry out "a certain effort" in one of Syunik’s border regions in order to "adjust the border". As the ministry stated, after the measures taken by the Armenian forces, the Azerbaijani servicemen halted these works.In the evening of the same day, Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting of the republic's Security Council, during which he slammed these events as an encroachment on Armenia’s territory. According to Pashinyan, the Azerbaijani forces crossed the country’s border, going 3.5 km deep.The sides held talks to iron out the situation several times. The latest round of negotiations took place on May 16 with Russia’s mediation.