French Army Chief Denies UN Report into Deadly Mali Wedding Airstrike as 'Biased'

Islam Times - The top French military officer has dismissed as “biased” a United Nations report into an airstrike that killed at least 19 civilians in Mali early this year, alleging that it sought to turn the local people in the Sahel region against France.

The UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) concluded a report into the January airstrike carried out by the French military on a wedding party in the central Malian village of Bounty.The UN report found that “19 people were directly affected by the strike, including 16 civilians,” and three more civilians died of their injuries during their transfer for emergency treatment.“At least eight other civilians were injured in the strike. The victims are all men aged 23 to 71, the majority of whom lived in the village of Bounty,” said the report.The head of French armed forces, Francois Lecointre, said on Saturday that the report contained “errors” and “bias.”France has 5,100 troops scattered across Mali. It began operating in the African nation in 2013 allegedly to counter militants that Paris claims are linked to the al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorist groups.Some observers have, however, cited suspicions about the actual goal sought by Paris inside the former colony, which boasts rich mineral reserves.