Sunday 23 May 2021 - 22:50

Blinken Repeats Illegal Demand against Iran Regarding JCPOA

According to Reuters, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said the United States has not seen yet whether Iran will do what it must to come into compliance with its nuclear commitments in order to have sanctions removed.

"Iran, I think, knows what it needs to do to come back into compliance on the nuclear side, and what we haven't yet seen is whether Iran is ready and willing to make a decision to do what it has to do. That's the test and we don't yet have an answer," Blinken told ABC News' "This Week.

The irony is that the US is demanding Iran abide by the JCPOA commitments while it left the deal as a whole in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on the Iranian nation in blatant violation of international rules and the accord.

In reaction, Tehran has only reduced its commitments in accordance with the content of the accord and has not left it yet. Furthermore, the current Biden administration is breaching its promises during its presidential campaigns to return unconditionally to Iran deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said few days ago that continuing "illegal" anti-Iran sanctions by the Biden administration is not acceptable. Iran has also described the US sanctions as economic terrorism, calling on Washington to first remove all of them and then return to the deal.
