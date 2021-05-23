0
Sunday 23 May 2021 - 22:54

Islamic Jihad Envoy: Saudi Aggression on Yemen Serves Israeli Interests

Story Code : 934149
Islamic Jihad Envoy: Saudi Aggression on Yemen Serves Israeli Interests
Abdullah Sabri, Sanaa's envoy to Damascus met with the representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Syria Ismaʿil al-Sandawi known as Abu-Mujahid to stress the Yemeni support for Palestine resistance and liberation of holy Quds.

According to Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, the representative of Islamic Jihad referred to the recent 12-day aggression on Gaza by the Zionist regime and the response of the resistance to it, emphasizing that the Palestinian resistance was able to create a deterrent equation in facing the enemy.

Abu-Mujahid further hailed the Palestinian Sword of Quds Operation as successful in bringing together all the Palestinians even those inside the 1948 occupied territories with Gaza and the West Bank.

The Yemeni ambassador to Damascus, for his part, stressed that the Palestinian people and the resistance groups have been able to unite all the free nations in defense of the Palestinian cause.

Sabri said that the Palestinian cause was revived through the bravery of the resistance and its steadfastness during the recent battle against the occupying regime of Israel, adding, "this battle rendered a great change and revived hopes to move towards the liberation of the holy Quds, adding the Quds is now closer than ever." 
Comment


Featured Stories
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker
23 May 2021
Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official
23 May 2021
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
22 May 2021
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021
Nigeria
Nigeria's Army Chief, 10 Others Killed in Military Plane Crash: Army Spokesman
22 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
22 May 2021
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
21 May 2021
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
Saudi Spy Drone Shot Down by Yemeni Forces in Najran
21 May 2021
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
Ceasefire Signals Victory of Resistance in Gaza
21 May 2021
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
Reports Reveal Egypt’s Double-Standard Attitude Towards Palestine
20 May 2021
Iran
Iran's Intelligence Forces Destroy Three Spy Teams
20 May 2021