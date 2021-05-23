Illegal Zionist Settlers storm al-Aqsa Mosque amid Tensions in West Bank

Islam Times - Amid international efforts to de-escalate tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories, illegal Zionist settlers have once again raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in al-Quds under the protection of Zionist forces.

According to reports, the Palestinian information center, citing sources, reported that illegal settlers entered the compound through the Moroccan Gate in the early hours of Sunday.The Zionist regime troops also attacked the worshipers who came to perform the dawn prayer at the gates of the al-Aqsa and prevented them from entering the mosque.Some of the mosque’s guards were detained and taken to undisclosed location.The illegal settlers, who were being escorted by heavily-armed Israeli forces, provocatively toured the holy site.The illegal Zionist settlers performed Jewish religious rituals in the compound, which sits just above the Western Wall plaza and houses both the Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosques.They routinely “raid” the sacred compound via the Moroccan Gate, tour the site, and leave through the Chain Gate.Zionist regime troops also on Friday stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in al-Quds in a move condemned as “provocative”.At least eighty Palestinians were injured as Israeli forces stormed al-Aqsa Mosque after noonday prayers on Friday and fired sound bombs and rubber bullets at worshipers.The Jewish visitation of al-Aqsa is permitted, but according to an agreement signed between Israel and Jordan — which is the custodian of the holy sites in the compound — after Israel’s occupation of al-Quds in 1967, non-Muslim worship at the compound is strictly prohibited.The latest tensions come as the illegal Zionist entity launched a devastating bombing campaign on Gaza on May 10 after harassment of Palestinians in al-Quds and attempts to steal their lands in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of the city.The occupying regime announced a unilateral ceasefire on Friday, which was accepted by the Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza with Egyptian mediation.According to Gaza's Health Ministry, 248 Palestinians were martyred in the Israeli regime offensive, including 66 children and 39 women, and at least 1,910 were injured.Israel abducted 2,000 Palestinians over past 5 weeksIsraeli regime abducted nearly 2,000 Palestinians over the past five weeks in a series of raids across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds.Abdul Nasser Farwana, head of the studies and documentation unit at the Palestinian prisoners authority, said in a press release on Sunday that the arrests were made in the West Bank, al-Quds among others.The detainees also included a large number of children, women, and elderly persons.He said that around one million Palestinians were arrested by the Israeli forces since 1967.The circumstances surrounding the kidnappings are yet unknown, but the Israeli regime forces carry out such swoops on a nearly daily basis, taking away Palestinians, whom the regime usually accuses of acting against its so-called interests.