Sunday 23 May 2021 - 23:02

Ansarullah Threatens ‘Unexpected’ Attacks After US Imposes Sanctions

"Sanctions do not scare the mujahideen," the head of the group's supreme revolutionary committee Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi said on Twitter, RIA Novosti reported.

"If they continue the blockade and aggression, then perhaps there will be strikes on unexpected sites in some aggressor countries," he added.

The United States has announced sanctions on two Houthi senior officials - the head of the general staff of Ansarullah forces and the prominent leader of the Ansarullah forces in the military zone.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former President, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement. The war has taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.

The United Nations estimated in late 2020 that the war had caused as many as 233,000 deaths in Yemen since 2015, including 131,000 from indirect causes such as lack of food and deadly disease. 

According to the UN, at least 80 percent of Yemen’s 30 million people need some form of aid or protection.

Ansarullah, backed by the Yemeni Armed Forces and allied popular groups, has gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and successfully defended Yemen against the aggression, leaving Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the county.

Several human right groups and charities have accused the Western governments of prolonging the war in Yemen by permitting the sale of weapons and military equipments to the kingdom and its allies.
