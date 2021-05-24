French FM Warns “Israel” of Apartheid

Islam Times - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned on Sunday of the risk of "long-lasting apartheid" in the Zionist entity in the event the Palestinians fail to obtain their own state.

The official's rhetoric echoes recent reports by the Human Rights Watch [HRW] organization, which accused “Israel” of subjecting Palestinians to a multi-tiered regime of discrimination not unlike the racist system of governance that held sway in South Africa between 1948 and 1991.The politician made the remarks in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper."It's the first time and it clearly shows that if in the future we had a solution other than the ‘two-state’ solution, we would have the ingredients of long-lasting apartheid," Le Drian said, using the Afrikaner word for the white supremacist oppression of Zulus.