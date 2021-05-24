0
Monday 24 May 2021 - 09:23

French FM Warns “Israel” of Apartheid

French FM Warns “Israel” of Apartheid
The official's rhetoric echoes recent reports by the Human Rights Watch [HRW] organization, which accused “Israel” of subjecting Palestinians to a multi-tiered regime of discrimination not unlike the racist system of governance that held sway in South Africa between 1948 and 1991.

The politician made the remarks in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper.

"It's the first time and it clearly shows that if in the future we had a solution other than the ‘two-state’ solution, we would have the ingredients of long-lasting apartheid," Le Drian said, using the Afrikaner word for the white supremacist oppression of Zulus.
