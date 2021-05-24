0
Monday 24 May 2021 - 09:25

Zarif To US: Drop Trump’s Legacy, Lift Sanctions

Story Code : 934208
Zarif To US: Drop Trump’s Legacy, Lift Sanctions
In a post on his Twitter account on Monday, Zarif made it clear for his American counterpart Antony Blinken that lifting the anti-Iran sanctions imposed by Trump “is a legal and moral obligation, not negotiating leverage.”

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that the policy of sanctions against Iran won’t work for the Biden administration just as it did not work for Trump.

“Release the Iranian people’s $Billions held hostage abroad due to US bullying,” Zarif said, noting that “Trump's legacy is past its expiration date. Drop it,” he said in the message directed at Joe Biden.

The Iranian administration has repeatedly urged Biden’s administration to learn lessons from the futility of sanctions against the Iranian nation, abide by the law and resume honoring its commitments.
Related Stories
Wall Street Journal Says US Decides to Lift Sanctions on Central Bank of Iran
Islam Times - The US has decided to lift sanctions on Central Bank of Iran (CBI), National Iranian Oil Company, oil tankers and economic industries ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
24 May 2021
US Does Not Foresee
US Does Not Foresee 'Grand Bargain' on North Korea
24 May 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Appears in Court in Person for First Time since Coup
24 May 2021
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
23 May 2021
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker
23 May 2021
Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official
23 May 2021
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
22 May 2021
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021
Nigeria
Nigeria's Army Chief, 10 Others Killed in Military Plane Crash: Army Spokesman
22 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
22 May 2021
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
21 May 2021
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021