Zarif To US: Drop Trump’s Legacy, Lift Sanctions

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif advised the US administration to abandon the policy of former President Donald Trump and fulfill the legal obligation to lift the sanctions on Tehran and release the Iranian people’s frozen assets.

In a post on his Twitter account on Monday, Zarif made it clear for his American counterpart Antony Blinken that lifting the anti-Iran sanctions imposed by Trump “is a legal and moral obligation, not negotiating leverage.”The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that the policy of sanctions against Iran won’t work for the Biden administration just as it did not work for Trump.“Release the Iranian people’s $Billions held hostage abroad due to US bullying,” Zarif said, noting that “Trump's legacy is past its expiration date. Drop it,” he said in the message directed at Joe Biden.The Iranian administration has repeatedly urged Biden’s administration to learn lessons from the futility of sanctions against the Iranian nation, abide by the law and resume honoring its commitments.