0
Monday 24 May 2021 - 11:23

Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us

Story Code : 934227
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
“The US ravages our resources and backs terrorist groups [inside Syria] by bringing weapons into the country,” Faisal Al-Mekdad told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen television network on Sunday.

Washington and its allies attack oil convoys inside Syria, he said, adding that the atrocity was “a mark of shame sitting [right] upon their forehead”.

The United States invaded Syria in 2014 at the head of scores of its allies under the pretext of battling the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS).

The US-led coalition retains its presence, although Syria and its allies, including Iran and Russia, defeated the terrorist outfit in late 2017.

Since the incumbency of former US President Donald Trump, Washington has, by its own admission, been involved in misappropriating the Arab country’s oil resources and invigorating Kurdish militants in Eastern Syria to aid the oil theft.

Mekdad also referred to sporadic attacks by the Israeli regime, the US’s leading regional ally, on oil tankers off Syria’s coast.

He said there had to be a deterrent mechanism that could discourage such attacks.

“The Israeli regime and those backing it should know that attacks on the tankers will incur them a cost,” Mekdad noted.

He, meanwhile, voiced gratitude towards Iran and Russia for their support for Damascus in its anti-terror struggle. The Islamic Republic has been lending military advisory support to the country in the face of foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists and militants, while Russia has been backing up the Syrian army’s ground operations with its airpower.

“We take pride in our alliance [with Iran and Russia] towards defeating terrorism and restoring the situation back to normal in Syria,” the top diplomat said.

Moscow and Tehran were also to be thanked for their efforts to resolve Syria’s oil problems amid Washington’s sabotage, he noted.

The foreign minister separately reiterated his country’s position in support of Palestine, Palestinian refugees, and Palestinian resistance groups, saying, “Damascus’ doors are always open to Palestinian resistance fighters.”
Related Stories
Syria Condemns France's Remarks on Its Presidential Elections
Islam Times - Syria strongly condemned the statements of the French Foreign Ministry’s spokesman on its presidential elections highlighting that ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
24 May 2021
US Does Not Foresee
US Does Not Foresee 'Grand Bargain' on North Korea
24 May 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Appears in Court in Person for First Time since Coup
24 May 2021
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
23 May 2021
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker
23 May 2021
Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official
23 May 2021
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
22 May 2021
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021
Nigeria
Nigeria's Army Chief, 10 Others Killed in Military Plane Crash: Army Spokesman
22 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
22 May 2021
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
21 May 2021
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021