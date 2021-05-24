Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us

Islam Times - The Syrian foreign minister said the United States is engaged in widespread plundering of Syria’s natural resources, and also reinforces terrorists to take on the Arab country.

“The US ravages our resources and backs terrorist groups [inside Syria] by bringing weapons into the country,” Faisal Al-Mekdad told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen television network on Sunday.Washington and its allies attack oil convoys inside Syria, he said, adding that the atrocity was “a mark of shame sitting [right] upon their forehead”.The United States invaded Syria in 2014 at the head of scores of its allies under the pretext of battling the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh (also known as ISIL or ISIS).The US-led coalition retains its presence, although Syria and its allies, including Iran and Russia, defeated the terrorist outfit in late 2017.Since the incumbency of former US President Donald Trump, Washington has, by its own admission, been involved in misappropriating the Arab country’s oil resources and invigorating Kurdish militants in Eastern Syria to aid the oil theft.Mekdad also referred to sporadic attacks by the Israeli regime, the US’s leading regional ally, on oil tankers off Syria’s coast.He said there had to be a deterrent mechanism that could discourage such attacks.“The Israeli regime and those backing it should know that attacks on the tankers will incur them a cost,” Mekdad noted.He, meanwhile, voiced gratitude towards Iran and Russia for their support for Damascus in its anti-terror struggle. The Islamic Republic has been lending military advisory support to the country in the face of foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists and militants, while Russia has been backing up the Syrian army’s ground operations with its airpower.“We take pride in our alliance [with Iran and Russia] towards defeating terrorism and restoring the situation back to normal in Syria,” the top diplomat said.Moscow and Tehran were also to be thanked for their efforts to resolve Syria’s oil problems amid Washington’s sabotage, he noted.The foreign minister separately reiterated his country’s position in support of Palestine, Palestinian refugees, and Palestinian resistance groups, saying, “Damascus’ doors are always open to Palestinian resistance fighters.”