0
Monday 24 May 2021 - 21:58

LA Commander: Liberation Won’t Be Completed without Returning what Remains of of Occupied Land

Story Code : 934351
LA Commander: Liberation Won’t Be Completed without Returning what Remains of of Occupied Land
Aoun further mentioned: “This liberation will not be completed without returning what remains of our land, especially the Shebaa Farms, Kfarshouba hills and the northern part of the town of Ghajar.”
On another level, the army commander underlined that: “Despite the severe economic crisis and its ill effects on all of our society, as well as the Corona pandemic repercussions on the citizens’ lives and its impact in all sectors, our primary goal remains at the Israeli enemy and its bloody expansionist schemes.”

“What we are witnessing in terms of events in occupied Palestine confirms this entity's aggressive practices and racism, just as terrorism and dormant cells remain among our top priorities, for they seek to sow discord among the Lebanese components. These challenges will only increase our will and determination to confront these two enemies, and do anything to preserve our country’s stability and civil peace and the continuity of the Lebanese entity,” he added.
In parallel, Aoun stressed that “No matter how hard difficulties become, LA remains committed to its right to face any assault and defend the borders against the Israeli enemy, and to bring an end to its violations of our country’s sovereignty and protect our firm rights in our national wealth, by land and sea, with the commitment to resolution 1701 and all of its components.”

“The liberation legacy is a great responsibility that we are honored to bear, and a precious achievement entrusted to us, and we will never neglect it,” he concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Israeli War Minister Threatens to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
Syria: US Plunders Our Resources, Backs Terrorists Against Us
24 May 2021
US Does Not Foresee
US Does Not Foresee 'Grand Bargain' on North Korea
24 May 2021
Myanmar
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Appears in Court in Person for First Time since Coup
24 May 2021
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Appear In Court
23 May 2021
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran
IAEA Has No Right to Access Videos of Iran's Nuclear Facilities: Speaker
23 May 2021
Lt. Gen. Soleimani
Lt. Gen. Soleimani's Idea Dismantled Iron Dome: Hamas Official
23 May 2021
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
Report: Turkey Suspended Security Cooperation with US
22 May 2021
Mersad; Iran
Mersad; Iran's 1st Step in Building Medium-Range Air Defense System
By Seyyed Reza Mirtaher
22 May 2021
Nigeria
Nigeria's Army Chief, 10 Others Killed in Military Plane Crash: Army Spokesman
22 May 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
Ayatollah Khamenei: Cooperation between Gaza, Al-Quds, West Bank, & 1948-occupied Lands Has Clarified Roadmap to Palestine’s Future
22 May 2021
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
China Warns EU Is Hurting Itself by Freezing Investment Deal
21 May 2021
Putin: We Will
Putin: We Will 'Kick in Teeth' of Any Country Trying to Bite Off A Piece of Russia
21 May 2021