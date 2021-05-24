LA Commander: Liberation Won’t Be Completed without Returning what Remains of of Occupied Land

Islam Times - Upon the occasion of the ‘Resistance and Liberation’ Day, Lebanese Army Commander General Joseph Aoun issued on Monday the Order of the Day in which he said: “The Resistance and Liberation Day is upon us this year, reminding us of all the sacrifice and heroism that the Lebanese have shown in the face of the ‘Israeli’ enemy over the years, during which many of them fell martyrs and wounded, and they were able to defeat the occupier and destroy its myth of supremacy, so as to achieve the liberation of a large part of our land.”

Aoun further mentioned: “This liberation will not be completed without returning what remains of our land, especially the Shebaa Farms, Kfarshouba hills and the northern part of the town of Ghajar.”On another level, the army commander underlined that: “Despite the severe economic crisis and its ill effects on all of our society, as well as the Corona pandemic repercussions on the citizens’ lives and its impact in all sectors, our primary goal remains at the Israeli enemy and its bloody expansionist schemes.”“What we are witnessing in terms of events in occupied Palestine confirms this entity's aggressive practices and racism, just as terrorism and dormant cells remain among our top priorities, for they seek to sow discord among the Lebanese components. These challenges will only increase our will and determination to confront these two enemies, and do anything to preserve our country’s stability and civil peace and the continuity of the Lebanese entity,” he added.In parallel, Aoun stressed that “No matter how hard difficulties become, LA remains committed to its right to face any assault and defend the borders against the Israeli enemy, and to bring an end to its violations of our country’s sovereignty and protect our firm rights in our national wealth, by land and sea, with the commitment to resolution 1701 and all of its components.”“The liberation legacy is a great responsibility that we are honored to bear, and a precious achievement entrusted to us, and we will never neglect it,” he concluded.