0
Monday 24 May 2021 - 22:01

Ayatollah Khamenei to Hamas and Islamic Jihad Leaders: You’ll Be Victorious

Story Code : 934353
Ayatollah Khamenei to Hamas and Islamic Jihad Leaders: You’ll Be Victorious
In the name of Allah the Most Gracious the Merciful

Mujahid brother Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, may God glorify him,

Peace be upon you,

I received a letter in which you presented an explanation and analysis of the recent Palestinian jihad. Your struggle is a resistance against oppression, disbelief, and arrogance, and such a struggle is satisfactory to God, the Al-Mighty and is confirmation to what he said: {O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.} (Muhammad, 7)

You will be victorious with the grace and power of God, and you will purify the Holy Land from the pollutions of usurpers, God willing.

Your brother, Sayyi Ali Khamenei

Monday, 12 Shawwal, 1442

24/5/2021

In the name of Allah the Most Gracious the Merciful

Mujahid brother Mr. Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, may God grant him success and aid him.

Peace be upon you,

I have received your brotherly letter. Your great victorious struggle, dear Palestinian brothers, has lit the eyes of your lovers in all parts of the globe. Our hearts are present in the arena of your struggles, and our prayers are ever present for the permanence and continuation of your victories. The divine promise is true according to His words: {And Allah will surely support those who support Him.} (Al-Hajj, 40) 

And you will witness the final victory, God willing, with His power and strength.

Your brother, Sayyid Ali Khamenei

Monday, 12 Shawwal, 1442

24/5/2021
Comment


