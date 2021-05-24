Iran Urges Cooperation with China against US’ Cold War

Islam Times - Iran’s President called for close cooperation between Tehran and Beijing in confrontation with the American “cold war” and with US coalitions.

In a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, President Hassan Rouhani stressed the need for close cooperation between the two countries in dealing with international issues, such as the battle with the American cold war and the coalitions created by the US and its Western allies against independent nations.Highlighting Iran’s strategic and long-term policy on China, Rouhani called for stronger partnership with China as a world power, regardless of the international developments.He also expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance economic interaction with China in West Asia, saying such cooperation would promote the bilateral trade ties, boost Iranian oil and non-oil exports to China, and pave the way for the presence of Chinese companies in Iran.Rouhani further praised China’s stances in support of the JCPOA in the Vienna talks, stressed the need for the removal of the unilateral sanctions imposed on Iranians, and called for the acceleration of completion of Arak heavy water reactor in Iran in accordance with the 2015 nuclear deal.The president also hailed China’s support for Iran in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including by the delivery of vaccines.For his part, Xi pointed to the strategic and growing relations with Iran, and highlighted the efforts to carry out the agreements with Iran immediately.Beijing and Tehran can play a role in the settlement of regional and international problems with their common stances, he stated.The Chinese president reaffirmed Beijing’s support for the JCPOA as a multilateral and international agreement, stressing that the US cannot withdraw from and rejoin the deal arbitrarily.It is necessary for the US to lift all of the sanctions against Iran in order to return to the JCPOA, Xi underlined.He further noted that China will honor its commitments to supply Iran with the coronavirus vaccine and to carry out the reconstruction of Arak reactor.Elsewhere, the Chinese president pointed to the latest round of the Israeli regime’s attacks against Palestine, called for the international community’s action to end the killing of Palestinians, and stated that China and Iran can play a significant role in this regard through mutual cooperation.