Islam Times - Three military caravans from the United States have been attacked in the last few hours in Iraq, the Saberin news agency reported.

The US vehicles, which were laden with logistical supplies, came under attack in the southern provinces of Basra, Al-Muhatna, and Dhi Qar.Turkey's Anadolu news agency quoted an Iraqi police officer who on condition of anonymity, said that no casualties were reported in the attacks.In recent months, US interests have been the target of gunfire or roadside bombs as a sign of the Iraqi Resistance's rejection of the US military presence, which it considers an occupying force.