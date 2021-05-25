0
Tuesday 25 May 2021 - 11:10

Over 500 Campaign Staffers Urge Biden to Support Palestine

"We appreciate your recent work to broker a temporary ‘peace,’ and we also acknowledge that a temporary ‘peace’ is not a suitable long-term resolution. We are firm in our belief that it is time for your administration to take concrete steps to end the occupation in pursuit of justice, ‘peace’, and self-determination for Palestinians," the letter, released by Arizona campaign organizer Matan Arad-Neeman, said on Monday.

The letter called on Biden to demand that the Zionist government allow a humanitarian corridor to Gaza, investigate whether the ‘Israeli’ occupation’s actions violate laws that prohibit US aid from funding militaries implicated in human rights violations, and to end tax breaks for organizations that fund settlement of Palestinian territory, among other things.

The letter added that those who signed it joined Biden’s campaign because they believed in his vision of a nation that believes in the human rights of all people, noting that the current situation deprives Palestinians of security, and self-determination – values praised by Biden.
