Malian Military Arrest President, Premier and Defense Minister: Reports

Islam Times - Military officers in Mali arrested the president, prime minister and defense minister of the country's interim government on Monday after a cabinet reshuffle, multiple diplomatic and government sources told Reuters.

President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and defense minister Souleymane Doucoure were all taken to a military base in Kati outside the capital Bamako, the sources said.The arrests bring further uncertainty to the West African country after a military coup in August overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.Ndaw and Ouane had been tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after the takeover, but many inside government and the opposition worried about the military's hold over key positions.The arrests occurred after the announcement of a change in government in which two members of a military junta that seized power in August were replaced.