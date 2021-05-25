0
Tuesday 25 May 2021 - 11:12

Malian Military Arrest President, Premier and Defense Minister: Reports

Story Code : 934425
President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and defense minister Souleymane Doucoure were all taken to a military base in Kati outside the capital Bamako, the sources said.

The arrests bring further uncertainty to the West African country after a military coup in August overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Ndaw and Ouane had been tasked with overseeing an 18-month transition back to civilian rule after the takeover, but many inside government and the opposition worried about the military's hold over key positions.

The arrests occurred after the announcement of a change in government in which two members of a military junta that seized power in August were replaced.
